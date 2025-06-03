GSSE 2025: Records, gold medals, podiums… exceptional results for Monaco in Andorra

The Monegasque delegation put in their best ever performance away from home, bettering the 15 titles in Montenegro in 2019 © Communication department - Manuel Vitali

The Principality has notched up its third biggest haul since 1985 at the Games of the Small States of Europe, and is now preparing to host the 2027 edition.

Monaco achieved a historic feat, with 44 medals won at the 20th Games in Andorra. Fourth overall, the Monegasque delegation set a new ‘away’ record with 16 gold medals, surpassing its own performance in 2023 in Malta (33 medals). This has only been bettered at home, with 19 titles at the 2007 games in the Principality. An exceptional result that augurs well for the organisation of Monaco 2027.

A golden harvest for the swimmers

Lisa Pou continued to make a splash in the Andorran pool. Already a triple medallist, the Monegasque swimmer won gold in the 400m individual medley in 5’01″83, adding a second individual title to her collection. The men’s team was not to be outdone: Ladislas Salczer (50m backstroke in 26″27) and Issei Kim (50m butterfly in 24″25) added two more bronze medals for Monaco.

Excellent tennis results

On the courts, Valentin Vacherot won the men’s singles in a thriller against Luxembourg’s Knaff (6/4, 3/6, 7/6), taking revenge for his defeat the day before in the doubles. The Vacherot-Ljubicic duo took silver after a smooth run to the final, where they narrowly lost out to the Luxembourg pair (6/3, 6/7, 12/14).

Rugby and beach volleyball: Monegasque excellence

The rugby 7s team put in a faultless performance, including a one-sided final against Andorra (38-0). Three wins in the group stage, a masterful semi-final against Malta (26-21), and a well-deserved title for the twelve players led by Sébastien Baldacchino and his team-mates.

Monaco pulled off the perfect double in beach volleyball. In the women’s competition, Marion Auge and Victoria Beguelin dominated all their matches without dropping a single set. Pascal Ferry and Pierre Barre Laffay put in a similar performance on the Andorran sand.

Medals in every sport

The women’s volleyball team took bronze after bouncing back from a 3-0 defeat by San Marino, while Kevin Velasquez finished third in the road cycling (2h03’51). In athletics, Téo Andant became a four-time 400 metres champion. In total, Monaco won 16 gold, 13 silver and 15 bronze medals.

Setting course for Monaco 2027

The closing ceremony saw the official handover of the Games’ flag. David Tomatis, a member of the Monegasque Olympic Committee, received the flag from the Andorran organisers. The Principality will be hosting the Games for the third time, from 3 to 8 May 2027, with a packed sports programme that includes not only the compulsory disciplines but also additional events such as artistic gymnastics, sailing, boules, rugby 7s and water polo.

Photo credits: © Communication department / Manuel Vitali.

