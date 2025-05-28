JPEE 2025: Prince Albert II witnesses Monegasque athletes’ excellent start to competition

The Sovereign, an attentive spectator of the men's gymnastics events at the Serradels sports centre © Communication department - Manuel Vitali

With a total of 16 medals, including 4 gold, the athletes from the Principality set the tone right from the start of the 20th Games of the Small States of Europe. The impressive harvest, witnessed by Prince Albert II in person, provides Monaco with a great dynamic for the rest of the competition.

Prince Albert II demonstrated his commitment to Monegasque sport by travelling to Andorra. Present from the opening ceremony until Tuesday morning, the Sovereign attended the shooting, tennis, gymnastics and beach volleyball events, then went to see the swimmers at the end of their qualifying heats. His presence was a powerful motivation for the red and white athletes.

Judo shines brightly

The Monegasque delegation got off to a remarkable start on the first day of competition in Andorra. To begin with, the Monegasque judokas seemed particularly at home on the Andorran tatamis, providing the Principality with its first gold medals.

Marvin Gadeau (+100 kg) and Sara Allag (-52 kg) stood on the top step of the podium, joined by Oumairaa Aubry (-70 kg). Abdelsalem Khiri (-66 kg) and Rania Drid (-63 kg) also took silver, with Marc-Élie Gnamien (-81 kg) adding the bronze.

On form in gymnastics

Rebecca Casula won gold in the women's overall competition, confirming Monegasque excellence in the discipline. On the men's side, Hugo Villeneuve took the overall bronze, as well as team silver with Romain Chapelle, Kévin Crovetto and Lilan Piotte.

Promising in the pool

Monegasque swimming made a significant contribution to an excellent first day. Gabriel Crassard (bronze in the 100m freestyle), Giulia Viacava (silver in the 200m backstroke) and young Eliza Nikandrov, aged just 14, (bronze in the 200m backstroke) showed the way.

Lisa Pou and Esteban Faure took silver in the 800m freestyle, while the women’s 4x100m freestyle relay added a bronze medal to the tally.

First podium in athletics

Christel El Saneh got Monegasque athletics’ medal count started with a bronze in the long jump, presented to her by Lionel Beffre, Minister for the Interior.

GSSE 2025: Prince Albert II with Monegasque delegation in Andorra