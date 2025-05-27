GSSE 2025: Prince Albert II with Monegasque delegation in Andorra

A strong gesture that embodies Monaco's commitment to a competition that gives real meaning to cooperation between small nations © Communication department / Manuel Vitali

True to form, the Sovereign travelled to Andorra to support the Principality’s athletes on the eve of the 20th Games of the Small States of Europe (GSSE).

On Monday afternoon, Prince Albert II shared a special moment with the entire Monegasque delegation, accompanied by Mélanie-Antoinette de Massy, President of the Monegasque Tennis Federation, and Yvette Lambin Berti, Secretary General of the Comité olympique monégasque (COM – Monegasque Olympic Committee).

Despite a particularly busy schedule, the Sovereign was keen to be present in Andorra, a unwavering commitment with each edition of the Games. His moral and symbolic support, demonstrated in person, gives the Monegasque athletes an extra incentive to excel.

The competition is underway

After Monday’s technical meetings, it was down to business on Tuesday for the Principality’s representatives. Ten sports are scheduled: tennis, shooting, table tennis, karate, swimming, 3×3 basketball, judo, cycling, volleyball and athletics.

Prince Albert II, who also attended the grand opening ceremony on Monday evening, will watch several events in different venues before returning to Monaco in the early afternoon.

A total of 123 athletes (69 men and 54 women) are proudly representing the Principality in 12 disciplines, and aim to pick up as many medals as possible to maintain Monaco’s 4th place among the nine nations.

The two Monegasque flag bearers Sara Allag (judo, -52kg) and Téo Andant (athletics, 400m and 4x400m relay)

Aiming for Monaco 2027

The opening day also featured important political and sport-related meetings. The GSSE general assembly in particular was a chance to present the Monaco 2027 games, confirming that the Principality will host the next meeting of the small states of Europe.

A high-level official delegation accompanied the Sovereign: Lionel Beffre (Minister of the Interior), Valérie Bruell-Melchior (Monaco’s Ambassador to France), Yvette Lambin Berti (Secretary General of the Monegasque Olympic Committee), Jean-Pierre Schoebel (Chairman of the GSSE Technical Commission) and Mathias Raymond (GSSE Secretary General) all took part in the different events organised in parallel to the Games.

