Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene attend Monaco Grand Prix 2025 festivities
The Princely Couple attended the high points of the 82nd Monaco Grand Prix at the weekend. From the buzz of the paddocks to the starting grid to the podium ceremony, the Sovereign and his wife took part in one of the most eagerly awaited events of the year.
Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene were closely involved in the key moments of the 2025 edition. On Saturday, the Sovereign took a deep dive into the world of Formula 1, attending the third free practice session, before touring the pits to talk to the teams and the race organisers, in the company of many VIPs who had come to celebrate the unmissable event in the Principality and around the world.
Race day on Sunday capped an incredible weekend with Lando Norris taking victory, followed by Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc, cheered on by his local fans, and Oscar Piastri in third place. They were all congratulated by the Prince and Princess at the awards ceremony.
Another highlight of the weekend was the Prince and Princess visiting the Association Monégasque des Handicapés Moteurs charity’s stand, on the ramparts of Monaco-Ville. The area was specially designed for people with reduced mobility, offering an exceptional view of the circuit. The Princely Couple handed out caps signed by Charles Leclerc, embodying the spirit of solidarity that the Principality holds dear.
The 82nd Monaco Grand Prix concluded with the prestigious gala evening in the Salle des Etoiles at Sporting Monte-Carlo, again with the Prince and Princess of Monaco in attendance.