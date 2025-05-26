Bernard Arnault, Lee Jung-jae, Zinédine Zidane… celebrities galore at Monaco GP

The Monaco Grand Prix on Saturday 24 May 2025 transformed Monte Carlo’s sparkling setting into a fascinating display of pure speed and elegant power.

While Lando Norris snatched pole position ahead of Charles Leclerc and Oscar Piastri in the dying seconds of qualifying, the paddocks were abuzz with a constellation of today’s celebrities. Monaco has a unique chemistry, with Formula 1 naturally attracting the world’s most influential people.

Prince Albert II of Monaco reigned supreme, embodying the Monegasque tradition that makes the Grand Prix so much more than just a motor race: it’s an essential diplomatic and cultural event.

Among those we were able to capture is the familiar silhouette of Monegasque resident Flavio Briatore. At his side, Bernard Arnault, the wealthiest man in Europe and emperor of French luxury thanks to his LVMH empire, watched the ‘mechanical ballet’ through the eyes of someone who thoroughly understands the conventions of excellence.

French football was superbly represented by Zinédine Zidane, an eternal legend whose grace on the pitch is echoed by Monaco’s elegance.

Among the competitors, Liam Lawson, the young New Zealand talent with Racing Bulls, continues to rise to the top of Formula 1, while Max Verstappen, three-time world champion with Red Bull, and Fernando Alonso, the Spaniard with two world titles and now with Aston Martin, embodied the sporting excellence of the current generation of drivers.

Flavy Barla, Miss Côte d’Azur 2022, now in a relationship with Esteban Ocon, added a touch of local glamour that is so essential to the unique Grand Prix atmosphere, while Sir Jackie Stewart, the Scottish legend and three-time world champion in the 1970s, reminded us that Monaco has lost none of its magic despite the passing years.

The seventh art was elegantly embodied by Lee Jung-jae, the South Korean actor who became a worldwide star thanks to his role in “Squid Game”, the first Asian man to win an Emmy for Best Actor in a Drama Series. His presence reflected the globalisation of entertainment that has made Monaco an international cultural crossroads.

Among the paddock’s well-known figures, David Coulthard, the former Scottish driver turned respected consultant, and Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing’s Team Principal, represented the tactical intelligence that makes Formula 1 as much a mental sport as a physical one. Alexandra Saint Mleux, Charles Leclerc’s partner and a renowned influencer, symbolised the fusion of sport and digital modernity.

A few hours later, on Sunday 25 May at 3.00 pm local time, the 78 laps of the Circuit de Monaco would get underway, but in the paddocks on Saturday, another competition was being played out, with the power, influence and glamour that makes Monaco an eternal world stage.

“I only see myself winning”: Charles Leclerc shares mindset ahead of Monaco Grand Prix

Prince Albert II of Monaco Flavio Briatore Bernard Arnault Zinédine Zidane Liam Lawson Flavy Barla Jackie Stewart Lee Jung-jae Max Verstappen Fernando Alonso David Coulthard Christian Horner Alexandra Saint Mleux

Photos © Monaco Tribune / monacophotographerr