Small states of Europe summit: Prince Albert II seals strengthened alliance in Andorra

The leaders of nine small European states, meeting in Andorra la Vella in parallel with the GSSE 2025, have defined a common vision for tackling global challenges. The Monegasque Sovereign and his counterparts restated their commitment to democratic values and outlined a framework for closer cooperation.

The leaders of Andorra, Monaco, Cyprus, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malta, Montenegro and San Marino met on Monday 26 May at the invitation of Andorran Prime Minister Xavier Espot Zamora This high-level meeting, organised in parallel with one involving sports ministers, restated the nations’ shared commitment to peace, the rule of law and human rights.

Prince Albert II welcomed the initiative, which illustrates the small states’ ability to work together in order to face major contemporary challenges. The participants stressed the particular resilience of their regions in the face of economic crises, geopolitical tensions, climate challenges and technological changes.

Three priorities for the future

The discussions resulted in the identification of three joint strategic priorities. Firstly, strengthening multilateral cooperation to respond collectively to economic, social and climate challenges. Secondly, deepening links with the European Union and the European institutions, while respecting the specific national characteristics of each State.

Thirdly, coordinating positions within international bodies in order to make the voice of small states heard and promote shared values: sustainable development, solidarity, free trade and democracy.

The Games, a diplomatic catalyst

The leaders unanimously recognised the value of the Games of the Small States of Europe as a catalyst for cooperation between their peoples. The sporting event is becoming a diplomatic springboard, with participants expressing a desire to regularly combine high-level political meetings with future editions.

This innovative approach transforms a sporting event into a genuine tool for multilateral diplomacy, strengthening the ties between nations that share similar challenges despite their geographical and cultural differences.

A message of stability in an uncertain world

In a highly unstable international climate, the summit sends out a strong signal. The small European states reiterate their commitment to dialogue, peace and respect for international law, and consider their cooperation a strategic asset to raise their visibility and collective influence.

The convergence of views, welcomed by all the participants, reflects a shared desire to make their cooperation part of the European diplomatic landscape long-term.

