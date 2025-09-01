Prince Albert II strengthens ties between Monaco and Lithuania during diplomatic visit to Vilnius

Prince Albert II met with the President of Lithuania, Gitanas Nausėda © Presidency of the Republic of Lithuania

The Monegasque Sovereign marks his return to public affairs with a strategic trip to the Baltic States.

On Friday, 29 August, Prince Albert II returned to official duties in a visit to the Presidential Palace in Vilnius. The Sovereign met Gitanas Nausėda, President of the Republic of Lithuania, as part of an official visit marking a resumption of diplomatic duties following several weeks of leave.

Discussions focused on bilateral cooperation

The two leaders focused on improving bilateral cooperation in several strategic sectors, including the economy, culture, tourism and sport. The integration of innovative digital tools in healthcare was a particular focus, reflecting current post-pandemic challenges. Presidency of the Republic of Lithuania

Climate change mitigation – a cause that Prince Albert II has long championed in his international commitments – was high on the agenda. The meeting concluded with a joint call to restore peace in Ukraine, underscoring the two nations’ alignment on European geopolitical issues. The visit is part of continuing diplomatic relations between Monaco and Lithuania since 2011. Prince Albert II’s first official visit was in October 2012.