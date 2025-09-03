U Cavagnëtu 2025: Monegasques gather for traditional event at Parc Princesse Antoinette

The Princely family took part in the event in 2024 © Manuel Vitali - Communications Department

The Monegasque community will gather this Saturday, September 6, to continue a centuries-old tradition in a festive and friendly setting.

Once again this year, Monegasque citizens and their spouses will be able to take part in U Cavagnëtu, the flagship event of the new social season. The festivities will begin at 6.20 pm with a religious celebration on the sports field, before participants come together to share in the pleasures of a picnic.

A musical atmosphere will accompany guests throughout the evening, culminating in the traditional popular dance that will liven up the venue from 8.30 pm to 10.30 pm. Last year, the event brought together nearly 900 Monegasques and the 2025 edition promises to once again unite generations in a warm and welcoming setting.

New features to enrich the experience

The organisers have planned a number of innovations for the 2025 edition. A creative workshop will help the youngest visitors to make their own little suitcases, while a photobooth will give them the chance to immortalise these shared experiences.

Practical details

There will be easy access to the site from 5.15 pm, with free use of public transport and the Jardin Exotique car park on presentation of a national identity card.



The event involves some temporary access changes.