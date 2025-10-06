Cap Bien-Être back to Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat on 11 and 12 October

Several parts of the town will be involved in Cap Bien-être. © Unsplash

The town is organising two days all about rejuvenation, with therapists, free lectures and practical workshops spread over five sites.

Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat will be welcoming a new edition of Cap Bien-Être with a considerably expanded programme. Salle Charlie Chaplin, Espace Neptune, Espace Les Néréides, Théâtre sur la Mer and Saint Jean-Baptiste church will be open from 10am to 6pm to welcome visitors who are interested in looking after themselves.

The event features around thirty wellness professionals. Visitors can discover Ayurvedic massage, naturopathy, kinesiology, hypnotherapy, Bach flowers and Insigh’Thérapie. Introductory sessions can be booked directly on site on both days.

Conferences to learn and understand

The talks scheduled at the Salle Charlie Chaplin cover a wide range of topics. Sébastien Uscher, a journalist at TV Monaco, will get things started on Saturday at 5pm with his thoughts on the links between personal well-being and ecology in Respirer la transition, les clés oubliées. Emmanuelle Waters will be talking about the fundamentals of balanced nutrition, while Marie-Christine Tatin will be explaining how to incorporate sophrology into everyday life.

On Sunday, Marc Nafilyan will present the kinesitherapy-osteopathy alliance, Emmanuelle Truchi will talk about the symptothermal method and natural contraception, and Serge Messaoud Falvisaner will present his InsighThérapie method, where questioning sheds light on what is already cured. Samantha Nicastro will be offering an original approach combining manifestation and Feng Shui to build your dream life.

New for 2025, Saint Jean-Baptiste church will be hosting a brand new workshop at 2.30 pm on Saturday, exploring well-being through music, led by Christina Collier. The day will end at 8pm with a free concert. Free mini-sessions in animal communication using the Shaïna Lebeau method will help pet owners to better understand their companions.

Practical info: +33 (0)4 93 76 08 90 or www.saint-jean-cap-ferrat.fr.