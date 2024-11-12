Cap Bien-être in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat promises relaxation and rejuvenation

Several parts of the town will be involved in Cap Bien-être. © Unsplash

Cap Bien-être will be launched on Saturday 16 November at 10.30 am.

It’s time to take a break with Cap Bien-être 2024, a weekend designed by the town of Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, in partnership with Nice Matin, to stimulate the senses and soothe the soul. Over two days, some thirty exhibitors are expected to run workshops, conferences and meetings.

Many different worlds will be represented in three different venues (Espace Neptune, Espace Les Nereïdes and Salle Charlie Chaplin). The one devoted to treatments and therapists will feature magnetism, laughter yoga, reflexology, shiatsu and fang shui. If you want to discover watercolour painting, holistic cosmetics, lithotherapy or animal communication, you should visit the Wellbeing area, while the Conferences area will be tackling the subjects of self-confidence, sophrology, the link between plants and immunity, and so on.

As guest of honour, Caroline Gayet from the herbalist Phyt&Sens will be providing quality essential oils, medicinal plants and, above all, good advice. Everything you need to be zen!

Practical details