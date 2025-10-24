New coins for the 20th anniversary of Prince Albert II’s reign

Prince Albert II at the launch of the Games of the Small States of Europe in Andorra in 2025 © Communication department / Manuel Vitali

To celebrate two decades of sovereignty for Prince Albert II, the Principality has unveiled a new design for euro coins bearing his effigy.

There’s going to be a change to the change in your pocket! New €1 and €2 coins have been minted. The numismatic transformation commemorates the twentieth anniversary of Prince Albert II’s accession to the throne, on 12 July 2005. It is a significant milestone in the Principality’s recent history.

Using Grimaldi family symbols

While the Sovereign has featured in profile on previous coins, this time he is shown full face. It’s an unprecedented move, in stark contrast to the tradition twenty years previously, when he succeeded his father, Prince Rainier III. The engraver opted for a more contemporary representation, along with symbolic elements to represent the Grimaldi family.

The 1 euro coin bearing the Prince’s effigy © Axel Bastello / Prince’s Palace

The new coins also display significant heraldic features. The Prince’s crowned monogram and the recognisable colours of the Grimaldi dynasty, silver and red, are part of the design. These details recall the historical heritage of one of Europe’s oldest ruling families.

According to the Treasury, the new coins should be in circulation in the next few days. Collectors and numismatists around the world are keeping a close watch. Monegasque coins are particularly sought-after due to the low volumes minted in the Principality.

The issue is in line with European numismatic practices, whereby the euro zone Member States periodically renew their national effigies. From Monaco’s standpoint, the innovation embodies the evolution of a reign that has focused on environmental concerns and modernisation of the Principality.