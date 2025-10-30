Monaco's Best
Photos

Princess Charlene in Georgia to support young Monegasque rugby players

By Estelle Imbert
Published on 30 October 2025
1 minute read
Princess Charlene travelled to Martkopi to encourage the Monaco U16 national team during a training camp ahead of the Dubai 7s tournament © Ana Demetrashvili / Georgian Rugby Union

- 30 October 2025
1 minute read

On 29 October, Princess Charlene visited the Georgian Rugby Federation’s training centre, accompanied by her brother Gareth Wittstock.

Young Monegasque players are taking part in several friendly matches against top-level Georgian teams. The intensive camp aims to build on their experience ahead of the Dubai 7s tournament scheduled at the end of November. The Georgian site is recognised for its excellent facilities and quality training provision, offering the Monaco U16s optimal conditions to develop technically and tactically against seasoned opponents. Georgia, an emerging force in world rugby, is an ideal learning environment for the young Monegasques, who can test themselves against a rugby school renowned for its strength and physical play.

© Ana Demetrashvili / Georgian Rugby Union
Princess Charlene attends presentation of new Monaco Police Department canine brigade

Training in life-saving skills

Before attending the matches, the Princess visited a first aid training workshop organised by the Georgian Red Cross in collaboration with the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation. She was accompanied by Natia Loladze, Vice-President of the Georgian Red Cross and Davit Kacharava, President of the Georgian Rugby Federation.

© Ana Demetrashvili / Georgian Rugby Union
The Princess was joined by Natia Loladze, Vice-President of the Georgian Red Cross, and Davit Kacharava, President of the Georgian Rugby Federation.

Four victories so far

The day ended on a positive note for the Monegasque side. The U16 team claimed two further victories against Georgian teams, bringing their record to four wins and two losses since the start of the training camp. The encouraging results highlight the young rugby players’ progress as they prepare for the upcoming Dubai tournament.

