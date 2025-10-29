Princess Charlene attends presentation of new Monaco Police Department canine brigade

On Monday 27 October, Monaco’s Police Department (Direction de la Sûreté Publique) marked a new milestone by inaugurating a specialised canine unit in the presence of Princess Charlene, who has been personally involved in the project.

Alongside her brother, Gareth Wittstock, the Princess officially launched the canine brigade at the modern headquarters of the Police Department — the result of her close collaboration with Monegasque authorities.

During the inauguration, Government Counsellor Lionel Beffre and Director Éric Arella highlighted the strategic importance of the unit, which was created almost a year ago within the Urban Policing Division. The new initiative reflects a determination to address contemporary security challenges through innovative and effective means.

Practical demonstrations

During the presentation, the canine teams showcased their capabilities in a series of outdoor exercises. Handlers and dogs displayed perfect synchronisation, demonstrating how they are trained to respond during field operations. In her address at the Salon d’Honneur, Princess Charlene highlighted the professionalism of the State officers and the constant progress being made in law enforcement techniques.

Members of the brigade in action © Frédéric Nebinger / Prince’s Palace

The project also stands out for its logistical arrangements. Thanks to an agreement signed with the Société Protectrice des Animaux de Monaco (SPA – animal protection society), of which Princess Charlene is President, the dogs are cared for at the Peille shelter when their handlers are off duty. The ceremony concluded with the presentation of service ID cards and insignia to the new members of the elite brigade — a symbolic way to mark their official entry into service.