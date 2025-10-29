Monaco's Best
Monaco Tribune Directory - CelebritiesCelebrities
Monaco Tribune Directory - CultureCulture
Monaco Tribune Directory - EventsEvents
Monaco Tribune Directory - Going OutGoing Out
Monaco Tribune Directory - Local InfoLocal Info
Monaco Tribune Directory - Sports InfrastructuresSports Infrastructures
Monaco Tribune Directory - TourismTourism
Monaco Tribune Directory - World About MonacoWorld About Monaco
Advertising »
Videos Podcasts
Monaco Tribune logo / Link to homepage
In brief

Princess Charlene attends presentation of new Monaco Police Department canine brigade

By Stéphane Renaux
Published on 29 October 2025
1 minute read
Princesse Charlene Canine Brigade
Princess Charlene at the event © Frédéric Nebinger / Prince's Palace
By Stéphane Renaux
- 29 October 2025
1 minute read

On Monday 27 October, Monaco’s Police Department (Direction de la Sûreté Publique) marked a new milestone by inaugurating a specialised canine unit in the presence of Princess Charlene, who has been personally involved in the project.

Alongside her brother, Gareth Wittstock, the Princess officially launched the canine brigade at the modern headquarters of the Police Department — the result of her close collaboration with Monegasque authorities.

During the inauguration, Government Counsellor Lionel Beffre and Director Éric Arella highlighted the strategic importance of the unit, which was created almost a year ago within the Urban Policing Division. The new initiative reflects a determination to address contemporary security challenges through innovative and effective means.

Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene welcome Charles Kushner, new US Ambassador to Monaco

Practical demonstrations

During the presentation, the canine teams showcased their capabilities in a series of outdoor exercises. Handlers and dogs displayed perfect synchronisation, demonstrating how they are trained to respond during field operations. In her address at the Salon d’Honneur, Princess Charlene highlighted the professionalism of the State officers and the constant progress being made in law enforcement techniques.

Members of the brigade in action © Frédéric Nebinger / Prince’s Palace

The project also stands out for its logistical arrangements. Thanks to an agreement signed with the Société Protectrice des Animaux de Monaco (SPA – animal protection society), of which Princess Charlene is President, the dogs are cared for at the Peille shelter when their handlers are off duty. The ceremony concluded with the presentation of service ID cards and insignia to the new members of the elite brigade — a symbolic way to mark their official entry into service.