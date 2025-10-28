Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene welcome Charles Kushner, new US Ambassador to Monaco

The United States Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Principality and his wife, Ms Seryl Kushner © Manuel Vitali – Communication Department

New York businessman Charles Kushner has presented his letters of credence to Prince Albert II, marking the start of a new chapter in diplomatic relations between the United States and the Principality.

Monaco has welcomed a new American diplomatic representative. Charles Kushner officially took up his post as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States on Monday 27 October 2025, at a ceremony held at the Prince’s Palace. The presentation of credentials to Prince Albert II took place in the presence of Isabelle Berro-Amadeï, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation.

An accomplished entrepreneur

Before his diplomatic appointment, Charles Kushner made his mark in the US real estate sector as founder and president of Kushner Companies. His academic background includes an MBA from New York University and a Juris Doctor degree from Hofstra University.

The Ambassador’s expertise extends beyond business. He has served twice on the United States Holocaust Memorial Council and as a commissioner of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. His career gives him a broad perspective on both economic and commemorative matters.

After the official ceremony, Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene welcomed the Ambassador and his wife Seryl for a lunch at the residence of the Minister of State, Christophe Mirmand. The additional and more informal meeting highlights the importance Monaco places on its bilateral relations with Washington.