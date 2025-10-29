Roca Team and Special Olympics Monaco join forces in inclusive session

As part of the One Team Euroleague programme, AS Monaco Basket offered a local team the opportunity to enjoy a shared experience of inclusion and learning through sport — an event they are unlikely to forget.

Developed by Europe’s premier basketball competition, the One Team Euroleague programme harnesses the power of sport as a vehicle for social inclusion and equality. Through the initiative, the Principality’s club welcomed Special Olympics Monaco on Monday 27 October at Salle Gaston-Médecin, giving the team the chance to be involved in a project aimed at breaking down social barriers and strengthening ties with different communities.

Yoan Makoundou, Ilias Kantzouris and the Special Olympics Monaco team © Stéphane Renaux – Monaco Tribune

Fun exercises grounded in respect

After a brief introduction of the eight participants in the presence of power forward Yoan Makoundou—who is currently returning from a shoulder injury—everyone took part in activities led by Hélène d’Aumale, coordinator of One Team Euroleague. First came a few minutes of warm-up, focusing on listening, following instructions and coordinating movements to get started. Two groups were formed on either side of the court and players moved while dribbling, taking on advice from Ilias Kantzouris, assistant to Roca Team head coach Vassilis Spanoulis. Each successful play was naturally met with cheers and applause.

“When I was little, I played basketball, just like my dad, my brother and my nephew. I try to improve and I enjoy it. I love coming here because usually I’m up high watching the matches, so playing with them is great fun,” Agnès Danna, one of the participants, told Monaco Tribune.

Next came technical workshops of around twenty minutes, with small groups of two or three players. The first focused on paired passing: the aim was to pass the ball at the correct distance, to keep encouraging one another when instructions were followed, and vary play while working on weaker skills to improve coordination. The second exercise involved dribbling down a lane, avoiding cones, before shooting into the basket. The third and final drill was the ever-popular free throw. All groups took turns, with the highest scorer declared the winner.

Intensity and energy

With the exercises complete, it was time for the main event: the match, lasting two halves of five minutes, in real-game conditions. Yoan Makoundou and Ilias Kantzouris took part, of course. Everyone self-scored in a spirit of genuine camaraderie. The game started at full pace, with a spectacular three-pointer scored within seconds! The match was full of rhythm, intensity and sweat. The opposition kept play lively — especially when the Roca Team power forward Makoundou demonstrated his three-point accuracy.

The 24-year-old player had previously taken part in the initiative. “There are some familiar faces, it’s nice to see them again. The energy is great. In basketball, it’s important to pass on the values we care about, and it makes me happy,” he said. By the end, the winner was irrelevant — the true achievement lay elsewhere. All members of Special Olympics Monaco, together with Yoan Makoundou and Ilias Kantzouris, shook hands warmly after a match demonstrating commitment and courage. They gathered in a circle to share what they had learned from the evening — memories which some will never forget.

An unforgettable evening for Special Olympics Monaco © Stéphane Renaux – Monaco Tribune

“It had been a while since I took part in One Team and it’s great to see the basketballers, to practice the techniques they learn in training,” said Dylan Lejoliff, who was clearly attentive to Yoan Makoundou’s advice. “He showed us how he played with Mike James. It’s hard to score three-pointers like he does, but we do what we can,” he added with a smile.

The evening ended with a group cheer — “1, 2, 3, One Team” — before posing for photos to capture memories that will last a lifetime. The first event of the season organised by the Roca Team proved a great success.