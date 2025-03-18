Special Olympics World Winter Games 2025: Monegasque delegation strikes gold in Turin!

Once again, Monegasque athletes proved that with hard work, team spirit and perseverance, anything is possible! © Special Olympics Monaco

The World Winter Games in Italy held its share of surprises, and one thing is certain: Special Olympics Monaco did not disappoint. As the competition came to a close, the 12 athletes had notched up seven medals, including a precious gold in the 4x100m relay.

The 12th edition of the World Winter Games, which took place from 7 to 16 March in the Piedmont region, provided the international stage for the Monegasque delegation to excel. With 12 athletes carefully selected from among the hundred or so Special Olympics Monaco licenced competitors, the Principality fielded a strong and determined team in three disciplines: alpine skiing, cross-country skiing and snowshoe racing.

The red and white delegation was split between the Sestriere mountains for the downhill skiing and snowshoe races, and Pragelato for the cross-country skiing events, with Rabab Bechti, Diego Bolatti, Albane Lepoivre and Robin Leteuil competed in snowshoeing, while the downhill skiers were Elsa Clément, Thomas Desperies, Miya Franzi and Denis Lupo, and Eric Bruno, Stéphane Kelkal and Rodolphe Rodnay took part in the cross-country skiing.

The talented, close-knit team was accompanied by six coaches: Saverio Cuneo, Catherine Lapelegerie, Marco Muratori, Emilie Rousseau, Eric Waterson and Pierre Van Klaveren, President of Special Olympics Monaco, who gave their all to support the athletes.

An outstanding relay performance

The 4x100m relay team did the Principality proud, winning a particularly close final. In the M2 category, the ‘Fab 4’ won in difficult race conditions – thick fog and heavy snow. Albane, had a brilliant first leg, handing the baton to Robin in 4th place. The Monegasque kept up the pace, then handed over to Rabab who, after an impressive straight, moved into the lead going into the final bend.

This set Diego up perfectly, and he accelerated strongly to come out of the fog in the lead and cross the finishing line in first place. The entire delegation was on hand to support their teammates, and went wild when they donned their gold medals.

A podium in the 100m, a great start to the day

Rewind to the morning, when the Monegasque delegation had already made its intentions known in the 100m finals. After a difficult start, Robin dug deep to make a spectacular comeback and win gold, while Diego took a respectable bronze.

On the women’s side, Rabab gave a superb demonstration of skill and experience to take the silver medal. Despite having a difficult race, Albane improved on her qualifying time to finish 6th, an improvement to be proud of.

And as the curtain fell on the 2025 World Winter Games, headed home, bringing a total of seven medals back to Principality!

© Special Olympics Monaco

Athletes honoured by the Monegasque Olympic Committee

© Special Olympics Monaco

The Comité olympique monégasque (COM – Monegasque Olympic Committee) organised a reception for the Special Olympics Monaco team just before the start of the Games. Yvette Lambin Berti, General Secretary of the COM, presented each athlete with a “Certificat de Sportif Spécial de Haut Niveau” (Elite Special Athlete certificate). The certificate represents recognition of the athletes’ hard work and constant effort, as well as the fundamental values they embody: solidarity, friendship and dedication to their sport.

Through its values of solidarity and pushing one’s limits, Special Olympics Monaco continues to break down the barriers to inclusion. Competing in the World Winter Games is a fine illustration of this, and the Monegasque Olympic Movement extended its most sincere encouragement to the proud athletes.

Prince Albert II of Monaco rewards Special Olympics Monaco athletes