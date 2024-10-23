Special Olympics Monaco organises “Princess Charlene” European swimming meet

The competition gives people with intellectual disabilities the opportunity to realise their potential through sport © Special Olympics Monaco

It is taking place a year after the World Games in Berlin in June 2023.

Special Olympics Monaco, a non-profit organisation under the patronage of Princess Charlene, is looking forward to welcoming athletes with intellectual disabilities to its Princess Charlene European Swimming Meet on Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 October 2024.

Advertising

This year, over 200 athletes from all over Europe (including Germany, Cyprus, Ireland, Gibraltar and Slovenia….) have registered for the Special Olympics Monaco. At this second edition of the major competition, they will be racing each other over different distances in the Monegasque pool, and in the different strokes (breaststroke, freestyle, etc.) The races will take place at the Centre Nautique Albert II from 9am to 5pm and admission is free for the public.

Disability: Monaco adopts new national inclusion policy

The inclusive sporting event was created in 1968 in the United States, and arrived in Europe in 1980. Along with Belgium and Ireland, Monaco (under the presidency of Mireille Calmes, then Pierre Van Klaveren) was one of the first countries to join.