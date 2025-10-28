Smakelijk! is back in Monaco: enjoy an unforgettable slice of Belgium by the Mediterranean

Smakelijk!, the famous Belgian brasserie, has returned to Monaco to offer a genuine culinary experience that is sure to earn it one of the top spots among local eateries this season.

Since October 6, 2025, Monaco is home to a little slice of Belgium at the Méridien Beach Plaza. The brasserie Smakelijk! has opened its doors to an immersive voyage deep into Belgian-style art de vivre. Everything, from the friendly atmosphere and musical entertainment to its emblematic dishes, has been carefully thought out to invite diners on a discovery of the country of the chip, for a tasty lunch or a Sunday brunch.

A genuine Belgian brasserie in an exceptional setting

Smakelijk! means “bon appétit” in Flemish, but the venue is much more than a Belgian restaurant; it is a full-blown culinary experience. As soon as you enter and take in the interior designed by Studio Adjamé, you will fall in love with the place: elegant crockery, furniture gleaned from flea markets, comfortable seating and a hint of Art Nouveau combine to create a welcoming and warm atmosphere. The sun-decked terrace overlooks the Mediterranean, providing the chance to sample delicious cuisine while taking in the splendid view of the shimmering sea.

Even the soundtrack has been carefully curated as a homage to Belgium, as you will hear artists such as Jacques Brel, Arno and Stromae. Get ready for a journey into the heart of Belgium!

A new culinary offering from Monday to Saturday

Smakelijk! has adopted a brand-new format and is truly the place to be for a delicious lunch in Monaco. From Monday to Saturday, from noon to 3 PM, the brasserie offers a menu that celebrates the classics of Belgian cuisine. These delights come in many forms but be sure to sample some Boulets à la Liégeoise, the Mitraillette Sandwich, a Sole Meunière, a plate of Moules Marinières or a Crème Brûlée with a Café Liégeois.

Shoulder of lamb slow cooked in citrus fruits served with a fricassee of seasonal vegetables and fresh herbs. © Le Méridien Beach Plaza

On top of this enticing menu, the brasserie hosts its Rendez-Vous Gourmands, a new offering where chefs unleash their creativity. Every day of the week features a new dish prepared with local or seasonal produce; there is the Spaghetti alle Vongole on Mondays, the shoulder of lamb candied in citrus fruits on Tuesdays, the barbecued Duck Magret on Thursdays, the Rockfish Bouillabaisse on Fridays, etc. Every day is yet another opportunity to discover exciting and new flavours…

Belgian excellence on display with Frites Atelier

Thanks to this partnership between Smakelijk! and Frites Atelier, created by renowned chef Sergio Herman, prepare to discover a new form of art; these golden, crispy and totally original chips combine modern culinary techniques and age-old tradition. © Le Méridien Beach Plaza

The true stars of Smakelijk! are its chips. They are simply out of this world! They are prepared by Frites Atielier, a company founded by Michelin starred chef Sergio Herman and recognised as one of the finest brands in Belgium.

There are not many establishments outside Belgium where one can sample genuine chips, deliciously crispy on the outside and velvety-smooth on the inside. They are made from Dutch potatoes and served with a selection of gastronomic toppings to make the experience even more unforgettable. There is a wide selection to choose from, including the nachos version with Jack Daniels-flavoured American cheese, or crispy bacon, pickles and jalapeños, caramelised pork loin, barbecue sauce, fried onions, fresh coriander,18-month cured Parmesan cheese, thick cream and fresh truffles.

The best place to enjoy a Sunday brunch

On Sundays, the Smakelijk! brunch is back. It is a friendly get-together that delights children and their parents with a selection of sweet and savoury dishes. As parents tuck into their seafood, crispy waffles and other refined salads or home-made pastries, children aged 4 to 12 get to enjoy the Kids Club, overseen by a team of professional entertainers. What to expect? A large range of fun and varied activities focusing on nature, the arts, and positive education.

Smakelijk! centre on family, delicious food, and pleasure in general, offering a range of delights, from the treats served at the gastronomic brunch to creative pastry workshops for budding chefs. © Le Méridien Beach Plaza

There are also pastry workshops hosted by the establishment’s chefs for aspiring cooks. They will prepare macaroons, cake-pops, cookies, and choux pastries, while having fun in a friendly and gastronomic atmosphere.

Smakelijk! is not just an eatery that serves Belgian specialities, it is a venue that tells the story of a country where gastronomy speaks of simple pleasures and high-quality produce. You simply cannot miss it!

Information and booking: https://www.sevenrooms.com/experiences/smakelijkmcmmd?tracking=monaco-tribune

Instagram: @smakelijk_restaurant_monaco / smakelijk_restaurant_monaco • Instagram photos and videos

Find out more: Hotel with a private beach in Monaco | The Méridien Beach Plaza