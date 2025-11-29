Princess Charlene accompanies 316 young Monegasques in learning life-saving skills

At the Grimaldi Forum, 316 primary school pupils took part in a prevention morning organised by the Princess Charlene Foundation, transforming water safety education into an engaging learning experience.

A collective response to a global crisis

On Friday 28 November, the Grimaldi Forum became a hub for aquatic safety awareness. Confronting a sobering reality – nearly 300,000 drowning deaths worldwide each year – the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation brought together the Principality’s key institutions to teach young children about water hazards.

Working alongside the Department of National Education, Youth and Sports, Monaco Town Hall, the Monegasque Red Cross, the Maritime and Airport Police, the Monaco Fire Brigade and the Monaco Sea Academy, 316 first-grade students participated in workshops designed to instil life-saving reflexes.

Workshops combining play with vital learning

Friday’s programme blended education with hands-on engagement. Children explored the hidden dangers of water, handled rescue equipment and learned basic life-saving techniques – skills the Princess considers a fundamental right, just like learning to read.

The morning included a literary moment with a reading of La Magie de l’Eau by its author, Mélinda Guery. The book, which raises awareness about swimming and respect for aquatic environments, perfectly embodies the Foundation’s philosophy.

A Princess committed to protecting children

The Princess Charlene accompanied the pupils throughout the morning, demonstrating her unwavering commitment to this personal crusade fuelled by a childhood tragedy. Since 2012, her Foundation has reached nearly 730,000 people across 34 countries, tirelessly reinforcing that prevention remains the best protection against this “silent epidemic”.