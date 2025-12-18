Excellence Riviera: The art of travelling the French Riviera, with exceptional villas, prestigious yachts and bespoke concierge services

On the French Riviera, Excellence Riviera has established itself as one of the leading players in luxury travel. Founded in 2017 by experts native to the Gulf of Saint-Tropez, the company now offers a unique experience combining high-end villa rentals, yacht charters, and personalised concierge services, all within the most iconic destinations of the Mediterranean.

With a portfolio of over 300 villas and yachts, Excellence Riviera caters to an international clientele seeking privacy, absolute comfort and impeccable human-centred service. Every stay is designed as an exceptional moment, where every detail matters.

Exceptional Villas & Prestigious Yachts

The villa collection curated by Excellence Riviera spans the most sought-after locations along the French Riviera: the Gulf of Saint-Tropez, Cannes, Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, and of course Monaco. Whether it is a contemporary waterfront property, a Provençal estate nestled in the hills of Ramatuelle or a private domain just minutes from the beaches of Pampelonne, each villa is selected for its unique character, prime location and superior amenities.

Superyacht charter on the French Riviera © Raph Seven

On the sea, Excellence Riviera offers a complete fleet of yachts – from sporty day boats to superyachts over 50 metres. These vessels allow guests to explore the most beautiful coastlines of the Mediterranean: the French Riviera, but also other iconic destinations such as Corsica, Sardinia, Italy, or Ibiza.

A Tailor-Made Concierge Service for a Limitless Stay

The Concierge by Excellence © Excellence Riviera

Beyond rentals, Excellence Riviera provides a high-end concierge service, a true signature of the agency. La Conciergerie par Excellence, available for every stay, assists travellers with the complete organisation of their holiday: helicopter transfers, restaurant reservations, private chefs, security services, wellness treatments, sea excursions, private events, and much more.

To further simplify their clients’ experience, the agency also offers luxury car rentals (SUVs, convertibles, sports cars) as well as fully personalised transportation solutions, ensuring every request is handled with responsiveness and discretion.

An Expert Team Dedicated to Excellence

The Excellence Riviera Team © Excellence Riviera

Excellence Riviera’s strength also lies in its team. Made up of experienced professionals in luxury travel, concierge services and real estate, the team prioritises a human, bespoke approach. Every request is handled by a dedicated contact person, guaranteeing a level of service worthy of the finest five-star establishments.

This local expertise, combined with an in-depth understanding of the luxury market and a strong presence across the French Riviera, enables Excellence Riviera to support families seeking tranquillity as well as high-profile guests or companies looking for a perfectly orchestrated stay.

A Leading Player in Luxury Travel on the French Riviera

With its prestigious catalogue, tailor-made concierge services and personalised support, Excellence Riviera has become one of the leaders in luxury travel across the Mediterranean. Whether it is a villa in Saint-Tropez, a yacht in Monaco or a private cruise to Sardinia or Ibiza, the promise remains the same: delivering excellence, without compromise.