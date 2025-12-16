From the Christmas Village to the ciné-club: how we spent a magical evening in Cannes

This winter escape on the Croisette combines a seaside Christmas market with a gourmet Italian cinema experience.

When Christmas magic meets cinematic indulgence, the result is an unforgettable evening between the Palm Beach Christmas Village and Luigi’s ciné-club. Two complementary experiences that transform an ordinary Cannes evening into a genuine winter fairy tale.

A Christmas market overlooking the Mediterranean

Arriving at the Palm Beach Christmas Village at 6pm, we were immediately captivated. Twinkling lights, wooden chalets, and the aroma of mulled wine create a storybook atmosphere by the sea. Over the course of an hour, we explored fourteen gourmet chalets, indulging in freshly shucked oysters, charcuterie and cheeses – our absolute favourites – along with steaming mulled wine that adds warmth to the festive spirit.

The ice rink, primarily enjoyed by children, adds a playful dimension to the experience. A live performance featuring dancers and a snow machine delighted guests of all ages, creating an authentic festive atmosphere. The gamble has paid off: transforming the Croisette into a winter wonderland while preserving Cannes’ signature sophistication.

Cinema and Italian gastronomy at Luigi

At 8:15pm, we headed to Luigi Ciné Club to continue the evening with the seventh art. In a carefully curated retro setting, we settled in for a screening of “A Star is Born” in exceptional comfort. The nearly full house testified to the success of this unique concept.

We opted for the chef’s surprise menu: burrata salad to start, truffle pasta for the main course, and tiramisu as the perfect finale. The service, discreet yet attentive, anticipated our every need without disrupting the film. This attention to detail elevates a simple cinema screening into a true gastronomic experience.

The verdict

This Christmas Village-gourmet cinema pairing offers a complete and seamless evening, ideal for couples or friends seeking something original.

The Palm Beach Christmas Village is open until December 25 from 3pm onwards, free entry. Luigi Ciné Club schedules its cinema evenings on Sundays through January.