In brief

Karl Lagerfeld: the secrets of the man behind the dark glasses revealed in a documentary

Published on 22 December 2025
Karl Lagerfeld was a close friend of Princess Caroline © All rights reserved
In a documentary, TVMonaco takes viewers on a journey into the world of one of the most iconic designers of the 20th century.

With his silver ponytail, dark glasses and starched collars, Karl Lagerfeld made his appearance his signature. But who was really behind this carefully constructed image? The documentary “Karl Lagerfeld: An Intimate Portrait,” broadcast on TVMonaco on Wednesday, 17 December at 10:55 p.m., attempts to unravel the mystery of this man, a close friend of Princess Caroline, who mischievously claimed to be “immortal.”

Through exclusive interviews and rare archive footage, the film explores the unique philosophy of life of the German fashion designer, who passed away in 2019. A man resolutely anchored in the present, he rejected all nostalgia. “Living on memories gives the impression that things were better, when perhaps they weren’t so great,” he confided.

An icon who cultivated mystery

The designer had made secrecy a way of life, comparing himself to figures such as Andy Warhol and Jean Cocteau. This carefully maintained distance from the world was both a communication tool and a form of personal protection. The documentary breaks through the “glass wall” evoked by Lagerfeld to reveal the man behind the legend: his sources of inspiration, his contradictions and his unique vision of existence.

Karl Lagerfeld and Monaco: a love story
  • The documentary is be available for streaming on tvmonaco.com.