Monaco cultivates Saudi gold: 34 companies conquer Jeddah

Signing of a memorandum of understanding between the two Chambers of Commerce © MEB

Between tradition and avant-garde, the Monaco Economic Board concludes a remarkable year of international expansion with a strategic mission to Saudi Arabia, where luxury now rhymes with opportunity.

From November 24 to 27, 49 participants representing 34 Monegasque companies and institutions explored the commercial promises of Jeddah, this millennial city nestled between Mecca and Medina that is awakening today to spectacular modernity.

The delegation assembled the economic elite of the Principality: four major law firms, key players in yachting and real estate, specialists in private aviation and interior design. Artist Laurence Jenkell, celebrated for her monumental candy-shaped sculptures, brought an artistic touch to this commercial expedition.

First steps of a lasting partnership

Exchanges began at the Jeddah Chamber of Commerce, where Ludmilla Raconnat Le Goff presented the missions of the Attractiveness Unit. A memorandum of understanding between the Monegasque and Saudi chambers of commerce sealed this commitment to closer ties.

At the Jeddah Yacht Club, the delegation met with the American Chamber of Commerce Saudi Arabia and discovered the KAUST research ecosystem, a leading regional scientific hub. The mission concluded with a visit to Jeddah Central Development Company, whose pharaonic project will transform the waterfront into a world-class destination.

These exchanges, initiated in early 2024 during a mission to Riyadh, sketch the contours of a promising alliance between two territories where excellence is never negotiable.