Ludmilla Raconnat Le Goff appointed Delegate for Attractiveness 

Ludmilla Raconnat Le Goff, Director-General of the Ministry of Health and Social Affairs, has been appointed Delegate for Attractiveness to the Minister of State and Secretary-General of the Strategic Council for Attractiveness.

Reporting directly to the Minister of State, Ludmilla Raconnat Le Goff will be responsible for coordinating the Principality’s attractiveness policy in all its dimensions. Her key tasks will be to propose a 2025–2026 strategic roadmap to the Princely Government, strengthen synergies between public and private stakeholders, and relaunch the Strategic Council for Attractiveness.

On LinkedIn, the new delegate reacted to her appointment: “It is an honour and a great responsibility to be entrusted with this strategic mission, which is essential to the Principality’s influence and sustainable sovereignty.” Notably, she announced a roadmap based on three principles: “coherence and alignment of all stakeholders, selectivity in targeting strategic profiles and sectors, and agility to ensure rapid adaptability.” For Raconnat Le Goff, attractiveness must become “a historical pillar of Monegasque prosperity. In an increasingly competitive global context, it must become a structured public policy, with the aim not only of attracting, but also of retaining our established residents and businesses.”

A career in service of the State

A graduate of Kedge Business School, she has devoted most of her professional career to the service of the Monegasque State. As Director-General of the Ministry of Health and Social Affairs since 2021, she has overseen major reforms: pensions, teleworking, the creation of the Caisse Monégasque de Retraite Complémentaire (Monaco Supplementary Pension Fund, CMRC), the opening of the Franco-Monegasque Day Centre for Child Psychiatry, as well as the implementation of all Covid-related structures (monitoring, testing and vaccination) during the health crisis. She has also served on the board of directors of the Principality’s health facilities (CHPG, Centre Cardio-thoracique de Monaco, IM2S).

Previously, she served as a Technical Advisor and then as Secretary General in the same department. From 2007 to 2009, she also held the position of Deputy Director at the Monaco Economic Board (MEB), where she participated in economic promotion operations of the Principality as well as in the organisation and conduct of international economic missions.