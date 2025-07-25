Minister of State Christophe Mirmand inaugurates Espace Honoré II with Prince Albert II

Christophe Mirmand gave his first speech since taking office, at the Wednesday 23 July inauguration of the new administrative complex housing 500 government employees.

The new Minister of State chose the inauguration of the Espace Honoré II as the occasion for his first public speech since his appointment by Prince Albert II earlier this week. In his inaugural speech, Didier Guillaume’s successor expressed his gratitude to the Sovereign: “I am honoured, Monseigneur, by the trust you have placed in me by appointing me as Minister of State in your government. I am fully aware of the implications and can assure you of my total dedication to your service and that of the Principality.” The former prefect of the Alpes-Maritimes and Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur regions emphasised his knowledge of the Monegasque context and cross-border issues, promising to approach his new duties “with a willingness to listen and enter into dialogue.”

Prince Albert II listening to Christophe Mirmand’s speech, along with the Principality’s highest authorities: Secretary of State, President of the National Council, members of the Prince’s Government and Cabinet © Communication Department – Manuel Vitali

Speaking to Monaco Info, Christophe Mirmand also revealed his personal ambitions: “I’m going to learn to be a Monegasque at heart, but I’ll alsobe able to share in all the joys of a Principality that I’m happy to serve today.”

A modern administrative complex

© Communication Department / Manuel Vitali

The Espace Honoré II, which took fourteen years to design and build, officially opened its doors in the presence of Prince Albert II, Monsignor Dominique-Marie David, who blessed the premises, and many leading figures from the Prince’s Government. The 8,000 m² building, designed by Monegasque architects Christian Curau and François Lallemand, boasts a front façade that evokes “the taut, dynamic silhouette of a ship’s hull,” in the words of the Minister of State. Its “High Environmental Quality” certification is reflected in almost 700 solar panels and a layout that maximises natural light.

Since the end of June, nine government directorates and departments have taken up ‘residence’ here: Legal Affairs, National Education, Youth and Sport, Forward Studies, Urban Planning and Mobility, Social Action and Aid, Housing, Estates Administration, Vehicle Registration, Public Car Parks and the Stamp Office.

© Communication Department / Manuel Vitali

This concentration makes it easier for users, who can now carry out several administrative formalities in a single location, which is easily accessible from the Honoré II promenade, the car park or the Wurtemberg footbridge. Other administrative services are due to be relocated on avenue de Fontvieille, and connected by a footbridge. Monaco Town Council’s new media library, located on the ground floor of the building, will also enhance the neighbourhood’s cultural offering.