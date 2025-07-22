Christophe Mirmand takes oath and officially becomes Monaco’s Minister of State

A new chapter begins for the Principality with the appointment of the senior French civil servant.

At 11.30 am on Monday 21 July, Christophe Mirmand officially took up his duties as Minister of State of the Principality of Monaco in a solemn ceremony at the Prince’s Palace. The swearing-in before Prince Albert II marks the end of a six-month interim period and the conclusion of an extended appointment process following the passing of Didier Guillaume in January and the withdrawal of Philippe Mettoux at the end of June.

An important institutional ceremony

With Princess Charlene, members of the Government, the Prince’s Cabinet, his wife and daughter al in attendance, Christophe Mirmand, 63 and former Prefect of the PACA region, succeeds Isabelle Berro-Amadeï, who has been Acting Minister of State since January.

© Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace

Traditional protocol was observed: after Prince Albert II read out the text of the oath, the new Minister of State raised his right hand and said “Je le jure” (I swear). Secretary of State Yvette Lambin Berti then read out the minutes, making the transfer of power official.

First official visit to Sûreté publique

After being sworn in, Christophe Mirmand made his first official visits. The Police Department (DSP) was first, followed by the Fire Service. Accompanied by Lionel Beffre, Minister of the Interior, he was greeted by Éric Arella, Director of Public Safety, who presented the Principality’s security organisation.

The new Minister of State visited the DSP © Manuel Vitali – Communication department

The inaugural visit demonstrates the importance that the new Minister of State places on security issues. In his address to the General Staff and personnel from all the divisions, gathered in the Salon d’Honneur, he emphasised that “security is the first of all freedoms, because it is a prerequisite for all the others”. His declaration confirms that public safety will be one of his priorities, reaffirming the Principality’s commitment to maintaining its status as a safe and stable territory.

© Manuel Vitali – Communication Department