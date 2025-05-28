Lara Terlizzi-Enza, Stamp Office Director: “I’m fond of intaglio stamps”

Europa stamps are among the most popular in the world, and prized by collectors © Monaco Tribune

We spoke to Lara Terlizzi-Enza, Director of Monaco’s Office des Émissions de Timbres-Poste (OETP – Stamp Office), at the presentation of the Europa 2025 stamp that honours the Grotte de l’Observatoire (Observatory cave).

The organisation plays a key role in promoting Monegasque heritage through philately. Each year, around sixty countries are involved in the Europa issue, sharing a common them chosen by PostEurop. This year’s spotlight is on national archaeological heritage.

In Monaco, the theme gave rise to a close collaboration between the OETP and the Musée d’Anthropologie Préhistorique (Prehistoric Anthropological Museum), with the aim of promoting one of the Principality’s archeological treasures, the Grotte de l’Observatoire.

Could you introduce yourself please?

Lara Terlizzi-Enza : I’ve been head of the Monaco Stamp Office since May 2015. Before taking over as Director, I already worked there as Head of Department. I was in charge of the philatelic programme, monitoring stamp design as well as the marketing aspects.

What do you enjoy most about your job?

I like everything about my job. What I particularly appreciate is the diversity of the role: creativity, human interaction, meetings with the artists… I’m always in awe of their talent and I learn so much from them.

Designing a stamp also requires thorough research, particularly from a historical perspective. Our issues are very often to do with the Principality’s heritage or the Princely Family. For example, we recently designed a stamp to commemorate the 300th anniversary of the death of Jacques III de Matignon. There is a great deal of historical context to explore. For that I work closely with Thomas Fouilleron, Director of the Prince’s Palace Archives and Library, whose advice and recommendations are priceless.

What I also like is seeing the whole process through: from an idea to the finished article. A stamp is a small object, but it embodies the sovereignty of a country. It is part of history, spanning eras and generations. And, of course, I love working with my whole team.

Can you tell us about some of the stamps that are planned for 2025? Are the themes linked to current events in Monaco?

Yes, the stamps are inspired by current events or important commemorations for Monaco, and we issue around 50 new stamps each year. In January, we started the year off with a stamp about the International Circus Festival, then another to celebrate 50 years of the Association des Amis du Cirque (Friends of the Circus Association). We also issued a stamp to commemorate the 300th anniversary of the death of Jacques III de Matignon. We then continued with our series on opera singers, which is very popular with collectors.

This year we are also commemorating the 50th anniversary of the death of Joséphine Baker, the 10th anniversary of the e-Prix, the 40th anniversary of the Stade Louis II and the centenary of the Anglican Church of Monaco. As we are a Catholic State, we also featured the Holy Year Jubilee proclaimed by the Pope.

Certain themes come back every year, such as the tennis tournament posters, the dog and cat shows and the bouquet competition. We also have an iconic series about legendary Formula 1 drivers and cars, which is always very popular.

Other important anniversaries were also celebrated: the 50th anniversary of the Monegasque Association for the Protection of Nature, the 25th anniversary of the Grimaldi Forum, and the 150th anniversary of the birth of Maurice Ravel, who created a major work in Monaco.

In June, two special souvenir blocks will be added to the collection: one consisting of three stamps that feature Mareterra Monaco, the other on the 6th Grimaldi Historical Sites gathering.

Europa 2025 Monaco stamp © Communication department / Manuel Vitali

What does the stamp creation process consist of? And can you tell us more about intaglio stamps?

Once the subject has been decided, we launch the creative process. It takes around four months to produce an intaglio stamp, for example the Europa stamp.

I start by giving the assignment to an artist, who generally has a month to submit two or three proposals, depending on what I ask for. The drafts are then laid out by our graphic designer and presented to the Philatelic Commission, which can approve, reject or ask for changes.

Once the design is approved, I place the order with Philaposte. For intaglio stamps, the rest of the process is very technical: the artist engraves the design by hand on a steel plate, it’s an extremely delicate operation. The engraving is then transferred onto a rolling press, then come the colour tests and discussions with ourselves to validate the final rendering, in particular in terms of shades and layout.

Intaglio is a highly prized technique among philatelists. It provides an exceptional quality of detail. It’s an incredibly delicate craft: each line is hand-engraved on steel. The result is a miniature work of great artistic and technical finesse.

Can you tell us about the Europa 2025 stamp?

Europa stamps have been around since 1956. They are among the most collected in the world, as each year nearly 60 countries are involved in an issue on a common theme chosen by PostEurop. The chosen theme for the 2025 edition is national archaeological discoveries.

In Monaco, it seemed an obvious choice for us to showcase the Observatory cave, one of the Principality’s archaeological sites, which is located on the southern flank of the Jardin Exotique. It is an emblematic site, where Prince Albert I ordered excavations to begin in 1916. Traces of very ancient human occupation were found, dating back some 250,000 years. We worked closely with Élena Rossoni-Notter, director of Monaco’s Museum of Prehistoric Anthropology, for the design of the stamp. She steered us towards the most significant discoveries to include, such as the prehistoric biface and the lynx skull discovered in the cave itself.

We have also chosen to showcase four major archaeological objects found on Monegasque soil: a Roman amphora from the 3rd century AD, discovered at sea off Monaco harbour in 1948; a gold coin dating from the reign of Philip II of Macedonia (345-336 BC), found near the chapel of Sainte-Dévote; and a bracelet from the 3rd century AD, unearthed at La Condamine in 1879. And, of course, the items that are directly connected to the cave: the biface and the lynx skull.

We wanted it to be engraved in intaglio, a traditional technique that we favour whenever possible. It sets us apart. While many postal authorities use offset or photography, we are fortunate, with the support of the Palace, to be able to create engraved stamps. The engraving was entrusted to André Lavergne, a French artist we regularly work with. He has a great deal of experience of this type of design, and he works quickly and with great precision. He was a natural choice.

Are you already working on the Europa 2026 stamp?

Yes, absolutely. Preparations are already underway. We’ve already identified a number of potential topics, and we’ll very soon be placing an order for the first stamp of the year 2026.

We have loyal collectors all over the world

Monaco has a large philatelic community. Are you proud of this?

Of course, it’s a real source of pride. Monaco has many philatelists, as does France, and many other countries. We have loyal collectors all over the world. Even though philately has less appeal for today’s younger generation, which is more interested in digital or virtual hobbies, we still have a solid base of keen enthusiasts. We often see them at philatelic fairs and exhibitions abroad, which we attend regularly. And every two years, we organise MonacoPhil, a major philatelic exhibition that draws collectors from all over the world. It’s always a highlight and a real opportunity to bond with the community.

Europa 2024 – The Monaco octopus

Can you describe your relationship with Prince Albert II?

Prince Albert II follows the work of the Stamp Office very closely. The themes and visuals for the stamps are chosen by the Prince himself, with guidance from the Advisory Committee of His Philatelic and Numismatic Collections. We work with him regularly, and he does us the honour and kindness of being present at each edition of MonacoPhil, which he opens in person. Last year, he also took part in several “first day” events, in fact he signed the envelopes for the issue on the 80ᵉ anniversary of the Liberation of Monaco and the D-Day Landings, as well as the one on Marcel Pagnol, to mark the 50th anniversary of his death. Prince Albert II is very invested and the collection of Monaco stamps is an integral part of His personal Collections.

Finally, do you have a favourite stamp?

I’m particularly fond of intaglio stamps, because I have a special relationship with the artist engravers. I admire their sensitivity, the way they can instil emotion in a face or a look. One of the stamps that struck me recently was the one produced for the bicentenary of the birth of Alexandre Dumas, engraved by Pierre Albuisson, a renowned artist in France. It’s particularly impressive. Generally speaking, I like engraved portraits that convey something strong, where you feel a real presence of the person they depict.

