Thomas Brezzo meets new Minister of State Christophe Mirmand

The President of the National Council, Thomas Brezzo, welcomed Christophe Mirmand for their first working meeting. The protocol visit initiated the institutional dialogue between the two men.

Thomas Brezzo welcomed Christophe Mirmand to the Conseil National premises on Tuesday 22 July. The meeting is in keeping with the tradition of relations between Monegasque institutions. The new Minister of State, who was sworn in by Prince Albert II the previous day, has started to meet with the Principality’s political leaders. There was a constructive atmosphere during the meeting. The two men discussed relations between the Government and the National Council, stating the importance of the institutional dialogue sought by Prince Albert II.

A continuing partnership

Thomas Brezzo stressed the values that should guide their collaboration: “A culture of dialogue, mutual trust, pragmatism and transparency are values that are essential to the success of our missions. They proved their worth under Didier Guillaume. We need to use these same ingredients to re-establish a genuine institutional partnership and renew an effective working dynamic to serve the general interest. I am delighted to be working with M. Mirmand and wish him every success in his new role,” he said. The President was referring to working methods that had proved successful with Didier Guillaume, the former Minister of State who passed away in January.

During their discussions, the President of the National Council raised a number of current concerns for the population and elected representatives. In particular, he mentioned the commitments made by the Government last December, which enabled the 2025 Budget to be voted. The two leaders agreed to maintain a direct and regular dialogue. Their first meeting lays the foundations for a partnership in the conduct of Monegasque public affairs that promises to be vital over the coming months .