A twenty-year reign: Prince Albert II celebrates anniversary with Monegasque people

The Principality celebrated a special anniversary on Saturday evening: the 20th anniversary of Prince Albert II’s reign. With him were Princess Charlene, Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.

The Sovereign wanted to mark the symbolic date by sharing a special moment with the Monegasque people and his family. The festivities kicked off at 6.30 pm with a performance by the Palladienne de Monaco dancers, who put on a traditional folk dance show on the Place du Palais. Temporary structures, set up in the previous days, housed sweet and savoury buffets as well as beverage bars, all free of charge to the guests courtesy of the Palace. At 6.50 pm, an 8-minute film retrospective of Prince Albert II’s 20-year reign was screened, with highlights from the two decades.

The Princely Family arrives

Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene arrived at 7 pm, accompanied by their children, Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella. The other members of the Princely Family, including Princess Stéphanie and Princess Caroline, joined in the celebrations on the Place du Palais. The evening got into full swing after a rendition of the Monegasque national anthem, with several high points.

Monaco’s Mayor, Georges Marsan, opened the official speeches “with honour and emotion.” He recalled the key moments from the past two decades: “The last 20 years have included happy family moments that we cannot forget: Your Highness’ marriage to Princess Charlene, a magnificent event that united hearts and the nation, as well as the birth of our Highnesses, Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.”

The mayor paid particular tribute to the Sovereign’s investment in environmental matters: “Long before this sad fact was widely acknowledged and the urgent need to act became apparent, you had the foresight and the intuition that action was required. No one has forgotten that at the very beginning of your reign you went to the North Pole, in the footsteps of your great-grandfather, and a few years later to the South Pole, to raise international awareness on global warming”. Georges Marsan also highlighted the growth in the Monegasque population, which now stands at 9,924 nationals, an increase of more than 2,100 in 20 years.

The Sovereign then took the floor and began his speech with a touch of humour: “It’s rare for people my age to celebrate 20 years. You don’t turn 20 every day as the song says! “The Prince was visibly emotional when he spoke of his family’s support: “There is my blood family, of course: my wife, Princess Charlene, my children, Jacques and Gabriella. I thank them every day for their love and support.”

Prince Albert II gave a positive assessment of the 20 years: “These happy years have been constructive ones. In 20 years, our Principality has changed considerably. It has been modernised and extended, but with constant concern for the well-being of all those who live here. Our social model has been strengthened, our economy has grown and our public finances have remained particularly healthy.”

The Sovereign laid particular stress on Monaco’s environmental commitment: “Our commitment to the environment, the climate, the oceans and biodiversity, which 20 years ago was not a widely shared concern, has become one of the major challenges of this century. Here too, our voice counts, as demonstrated by the success of the Blue Economy and Finance Forum in June.”

Calling for unity, Prince Albert II concluded: “We must be aware of how lucky we are, aware of the joy of living in Monaco, and aware of the strength of the ties that bind us. For my part, I remain as determined, as motivated and as confident as I was 20 years ago.”

After the official speeches, the entire Princely Family posed for the official photographs. Prince Albert II, Princess Charlene and their children then strolled around the Place du Palais to meet the Monegasques who had turned out for the event.

The highlight of the evening was at 9pm with the presentation of the birthday cake: an impressive “pièce montée” of macarons in the red and white colours of Monaco.

The Monegasques present expressed their pleasure at being able to share the special moment with their Sovereign. For one resident, it was also “a chance to catch up with acquaintances and talk to friends you don’t see every day.” Marie-Claire, who has been a Monegasque for 60 years, said she was particularly touched by the event. A regular at special occasions, she was present on the first day of the Sovereign’s reign in 2005, then at his wedding to Princess Charlene. She never misses the Principality’s historic moments.