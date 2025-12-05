Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene share anniversary luncheon with senior citizens

The Princely Couple enjoyed a moment of conviviality with retirees from the Principality’s Amicale des Aînés Monégasques during their 75th anniversary luncheon held at the Méridien Beach Plaza.

A tradition of supporting seniors

On Thursday, the Princely Couple accepted the invitation from the Amicale des Aînés Monégasques, which is celebrating its seventy-fifth anniversary this year. Placed under the honorary presidency of the Sovereign Prince, this association founded in 1950 represents far more than a simple gathering place for Monegasque retirees.

© Michaël Alesi / Prince’s Palace © Michaël Alesi / Prince’s Palace © Michaël Alesi / Prince’s Palace © Michaël Alesi / Prince’s Palace

Shared values

Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene’s commitment to this organisation reflects their deep attachment to the values of social connection and intergenerational solidarity. The association supports women from age 55 and men from age 60, offering cultural outings, gastronomic meals, and moments of sharing throughout the year.

Invaluable support

With 360 members, including three centenarians, the association led by Michelle Brigolle works daily for the wellbeing of seniors. From Epiphany cakes to Christmas gifts, and prestigious meals at the Automobile Club de Monaco, each initiative aims to maintain this social fabric so dear to the Principality’s retirees.

This luncheon at the Méridien Beach Plaza provided an opportunity for the Prince and the Princess to celebrate this milestone alongside those who embody Monaco’s living memory.