Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene’s Christmas tour delights young and old alike

The Princely Couple devoted the entire Friday morning this 12th of December to meeting Red Cross beneficiaries in a warm and festive atmosphere.

A morning dedicated to solidarity

With less than two weeks until the holidays, the Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene launched the traditional “Christmas Tour” of the Monaco Red Cross (CRM) establishments. Respectively President and Vice-President of the organisation, the Princely Couple continues their charitable commitment during this Advent season, having inaugurated the Christmas Village on the Port on December 5th and unveiled their family greeting card on December 7th.

© Michaël Alesi / Prince’s Palace of Monaco

Magical moments with the youngest

At the Rosine Sanmori Nursery, the little ones had prepared an adorable performance to welcome the Prince and Princess, followed by the much-anticipated distribution of Christmas gifts that delighted the children. The morning continued at the Princess Charlene Home, where Their Serene Highnesses handed out presents and shared a special moment with the children and young people, accompanied by the Home’s staff and CRM representatives.

A beautiful intergenerational gesture at the Yacht Club

The tour concluded at the Yacht Club de Monaco with seniors supported by the CRM’s Social Service. After a magnificent performance by the Princess Grace Academy of Dance, the Princely Couple offered about fifty beneficiaries delicious Christmas gift boxes. A particularly moving moment marked this gathering: the children from the Rosine Sanmori Nursery had created a recycled Christmas ornament, specially decorated to be gifted to the seniors, symbolising the bond between generations.

This Christmas Tour once again demonstrates the Princely Couple’s humanitarian commitment to the most vulnerable in the Principality.