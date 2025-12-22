Prince Albert II discovers the 2026 Vuelta route launching from Monaco

The Principality will host the grand departure of the Tour of Spain on 22 August, a historic first for this 81st edition, which promises to be particularly demanding.

The route for the 2026 Vuelta was officially unveiled on Thursday evening in the prestigious setting of the Monte-Carlo Sporting Club. The Sovereign attended the ceremony alongside Minister of State Christophe Mirmand and the race’s Director General, Javier Guillén. Several professional cyclists were also present, including Victor Langellotti, the only Monegasque representative in the peloton.

Javier Guillén, Director of the Vuelta © Frédéric Nebinger / Prince’s Palace

Two stages starting from Monaco

On the first day of racing, riders will set off on a 9.6-kilometre individual time trial through the streets of the Principality. The following day, Monaco will once again serve as the starting point for a stage taking the peloton to Manosque, in the Alpes-de-Haute-Provence region. The race will then cross the south of France before reaching Spain.

© Communication department / Stéphane Danna

Prince Albert II, who took to his bike to test the individual time trial route, told the press: “It will be a very Mediterranean Vuelta, very mountainous too, with spectacular mountain stages. It will be a wonderful celebration of cycling and sport in general. We hope that perhaps a Monegasque rider will fly the flag for us.”

Granada for a historic finish

From one palace to another, the race will conclude on 13 September in a place steeped in history: the Alhambra in Granada. In a press release, the Vuelta announced that the Andalusian city will become the eighth city to host the final stage of the Tour of Spain, a first since Madrid and Santiago de Compostela have shared this honour since 1986.

Fernando Escartín, the route designer, warned participants that this edition will be one of the most difficult ever organised. Andorra will feature a stage with more than 5,000 metres of elevation gain within its borders alone. A tribute was also paid to Chris Froome, whose future in the professional peloton remains uncertain.