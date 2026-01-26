Reaction: Pocognoli reflects on frustrating draw despite AS Monaco’s defensive improvement vs Le Havre

Frustration was evident for AS Monaco after their goalless draw away at Le Havre, a match in which their dominance went unrewarded.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, head coach Sébastien Pocognoli reflected on the performance and the missed opportunities from this Ligue 1 encounter.

The result nevertheless displayed signs of defensive progress. Having conceded 15 goals across their previous four matches in all competitions, ASM entered the fixture knowing they had to tighten things up at the back, and they delivered, registering a rare clean sheet following weeks of struggles.

Debrief

In his initial analysis, Pocognoli looked back on a performance he felt showed the right mentality despite the disappointing outcome.

“Compared to the current situation, I think we saw some fundamentals that were definitely there, like the right mentality. There was a team that wanted to fight, not just for 20 minutes but for 90, and that pushed hard to get a result. We kept a clean sheet, so we can take some comfort in that aspect, and that’s positive,” he insisted.

“Unfortunately, we weren’t present enough in the opposition’s penalty area, which is a bit disappointing because there were some situations where we could have been more clinical, but I’m focusing on the positives. For now, we need to reassure ourselves, and the right attitude was there. The lads fought hard, and with that, we can build for the upcoming matches, which will come thick and fast.”

A good point or two points lost?

Questioned on the value of the point gained, the talented manager emphasised the importance of restoring fundamentals before aiming higher.

“We are AS Monaco, so we have to hope for more, but I’m also quite realistic about the current situation. The group also needed stability to reassure themselves on the fundamentals: team spirit, fighting for every ball and defending. These are things that need to be present in every match, and that wasn’t always the case in the last two or three games. There’s good discipline in training, but we need to translate that onto the pitch. What I take away from this is that we lacked a bit of quality in the opposition’s penalty area. That will be the next step, but it will come back with confidence,” he told the media.

Juventus test

Turning the attention to the upcoming clash vs Juventus, it was intriguing to hear his thoughts on the approach he intends to take after this latest body of work.

“The foundations were positive today, with a good mindset and a team that didn’t give up and that pushed until the end. What was said in the locker room was therefore positive, but we can do better. In any case, we must remain united for the time being. That was the watchword, and it was confirmed by my own feelings, and it’s important that the players share that feeling. We must use this to approach the match against Juventus with the best possible mindset. This will only be achievable with the right ingredients,” explained the Belgian.

“I’ve been involved in football long enough to know that results dictate a lot, but the approach was positive, and so was the attitude. I try to do my best for the club and the players as well. We also need to continue developing young players because we might need them in the very near future.”

Key stats

By the numbers, to further underline ASM’s elevated showing, the fact they held the ascendancy in terms of expected goals (0.50 to 0.25), total shots (10 to 7), shots on target (2 to 1), shots inside the box (6 to 3), touches in the opposition box (22 to 11) and passes in the opposition half (206 to 128) highlighted they were the more dangerous outfit.

Eyes on

Ultimately, while the stalemate at Le Havre left Monaco with a sense of regret and having only taken four points from the last 27 available in league action, it also offered a potential platform to rebuild.

However, the next test will be decisive. Facing Juventus represents a significant step. Their challenge will be combining the same defensive discipline with greater quality in the final if they’re to have any chance of securing their passage into the knockout phase playoffs stage of the Champions League, which will certainly be easier said than done.