Champions League: Pocognoli previews AS Monaco’s high-stakes clash with PSG

AS Monaco manager Sébastien Pocognoli addressed the media on Monday ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League playoff first leg against Paris Saint-Germain at the Stade Louis-II (9pm kick-off). The Belgian coach is hoping to replicate Monaco’s impressive November victory over PSG in Ligue 1 and establish a favourable position before the second leg.

Pocognoli began by discussing team availability, offering updates on the fitness status of Maghnes Akliouche, Ansu Fati, Lamine Camara and Christian Mawissa.

“Maghnes (Akliouche) is doubtful; he suffered a pelvic injury and underwent further tests yesterday. He still needs to be tested today and tomorrow morning, as we have another training session. The same applies to Lamine (Camara), who took a knock to his ankle, and Ansu (Fati), who injured his quadriceps. He was still in pain yesterday. As for Christian (Mawissa), he will not be fit yet,” he told the press.

Biggest test yet

Pocognoli then responded to the question if this is his side’s biggest test yet this term, stating: “No, I don’t think so. For me, my biggest challenge is to have a successful season. Tomorrow’s match is part of that objective; there’s no extra pressure or expectation surrounding this game, even though we’re facing PSG in the Champions League. They’re the defending champions, they want to confirm their title this year and retain the trophy. The reality is that we’re the underdogs, we have to accept that and do everything we can to give ourselves the chance of qualifying.”

PSG

Turning his focus specifically to the challenge PSG will pose, the shrewd tactician spoke insightfully on what a force to be reckoned with Luis Enrique’s team are.

“They have a lot of individual talent, and the team spirit is also there. They performed well last season, and they’re performing well again. Maintaining consistency over two years with high-level performances is difficult because even the best teams experience ups and downs. When there’s a defeat at PSG, the impact is greater compared to other clubs due to their prestige. They’ll have a great season because they have a good squad and a great coach who knows how to win titles,” Pocognoli said.

“The context between the league and the European Cup is completely different, in any case. One thing is certain: if we can raise our level to what we’ve shown in the Champions League or in big league matches, we’ll have our chances, and we have to believe in that because otherwise, there’s no point in participating. I think my players are eager to have a great evening tomorrow to give themselves the best possible chance in the return leg.”

Next on the docket was the ASM coach’s opinion on PSG’s unexpected loss vs Stade Rennais last weekend.

“What’s happening off the pitch at PSG is none of my business. For me, the most important thing is to analyse their game and try to contain their great qualities. The defeat against Rennes won’t influence anything because we’re in a different competition. They’re the title holders, and they’ll certainly want to defend it by playing with heart. What happened in Rennes won’t be compared to tomorrow’s match.”

Approach

It was interesting to hear his thoughts on the approach Monaco will take to this colossal fixture, with him keen to point out the importance of not just having a well-devised plan but also getting their mindset spot on.

“In Madrid, we wanted to play our game, but I think we do that in every match, regardless of the system. The biggest difference since that game against Real Madrid is our mindset and our reaction when we lose possession. It’s the mindset that makes a system work or not. We’ll see tomorrow which one we’ll use. From the moment I arrived, I said we could alternate between several systems, even more so when my full squad is available. Nothing is decided yet; we need to see which players I have at my disposal to make the best decision,” insisted the 38-year-old.

“The fact that we’re both teams in the same league means we know each other well. It will be interesting to see how we manage this mental aspect. We’re in the Champions League; we could have faced many teams and been in this position. However, it’s often the opposite in the league, due to our reputation. It’s up to us to play with that by being freer with and without the ball.”

Showdown awaits

All eyes now turn to this high-stakes clash with PSG at the Stade Louis-II, where Monaco will be aiming to seize the initiative and lay down a marker with a statement performance.