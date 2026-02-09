Reaction: Pocognoli and Zakaria share their thoughts on AS Monaco’s derby draw with OGC Nice

AS Monaco coach Sébastien Pocognoli faced the press with mixed feelings after the 110th Côte d’Azur derby ended in a goalless draw (0-0) against OGC Nice.

Despite a dominant display and several scoring opportunities, he reflected at the post-match press conference on the team’s performance and the numerous chances they failed to convert in this clash.

Reflections

In his initial remarks, Pocognoli looked back on an outing where he believed the team demonstrated the right mentality, even if the result was disappointing.

“This is a scoreline that can be interpreted in different ways. Looking at the standings, we had the opportunity to capitalise on certain results, and this draw might leave a bit of frustration. But what’s positive, once again, is the clean sheet, the team’s fighting spirit and their determination. On the other hand, this 0-0 also means we didn’t score, which is a shame. We lacked quality at times, and that’s frustrating because we clearly had the chance to win. The draw is a fair result, but we could have won. In any case, I’m satisfied with the players’ commitment,” he explained.

© AS Monaco

Missed chances

Pocognoli was then asked about the many missed chances from his side, and he offered a measured response, knowing full well how costly not grasping their opportunities was.

“Yes, we did have chances. In this type of match, you have to convert them. Often, these opportunities arise when you show a bit more courage on the ball or when you push forward more and make the right decisions. When you manage to get the ball higher up the pitch and into the right areas, you create clear-cut chances. Today, we managed to do that, but we couldn’t score, and that’s a real shame,” he told the media.

© AS Monaco

Zakaria shines again

The next topic addressed was what a significant impact Denis Zakaria has had on the team’s recent defensive solidity, with him excelling since being deployed in defence.

“Denis is essential! If we’ve been solid defensively for the last five matches, he’s largely responsible. He’s well supported, especially by Jordan (Teze) and Thilo (Kehrer), and against the speed of Nice’s attackers, he’s been able to gain the upper hand thanks to his athleticism. That’s an aspect we’ve sometimes lacked this season. This system suits him well now; he covers space effectively and brings us a lot of stability,” acknowledged Pocognoli.

© AS Monaco

Conclusions

Last on the agenda were his conclusions on the nine matches ASM has played in 2026, with him pointing out how tough it’s been dealing with a squad that’s been decimated by injuries.

“It’s difficult to draw conclusions at this point in the season. There are many factors to consider: mentality, performance, defensive and offensive balance, injuries, energy levels… What I can say is that the players are fighting hard despite a very small squad. We qualified for the Champions League and were eliminated from the Coupe de France, but with the injuries, it wasn’t possible to compete on three fronts,” stated the Belgian.

© AS Monaco

“Now, we need to refocus on the league, keep working, gradually climb back up the table and seize the Champions League opportunity to build something positive and perhaps unexpected. But in any case, we have to believe and remain ambitious.”

Zakaria’s insights

Fresh off his latest excellent showing in central defence, the ASM captain was understandably frustrated with the outcome and lamented the missed openings, insisting: “I’m frustrated because we came here to win. Unfortunately, we only got a point, and we’ll have to work to do better in the next matches. It’s positive not to concede a goal, but to win, you have to score. We didn’t manage to do that today despite having chances, which is a shame.”

© AS Monaco

Defensive role

Zakaria was then quizzed on how he feels playing in the backline, with him clearly happy to play his part to help the team.

“I’m happy to be able to help the team. If we continue to keep clean sheets, I’ll gladly continue in this role. (On his speed) The team needs speed, but we also have several fast defenders who possess the qualities to play in that position,” expressed the Swiss international.

© AS Monaco

Facing Wahi

Lastly, was his take on facing off with talented Nice attacker Elye Wahi, who Zakaria was instrumental in limiting.

“He was a very good opponent, he made a lot of runs in behind. He also moves well with his body, so it wasn’t an easy duel to win, but I’m happy we were able to keep a clean sheet.”