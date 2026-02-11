The logistics of luxury: Maintaining Monaco’s jet fleet

In the luxury-bathed world of Monaco, a grounded jet is not just a mere inconvenience. Instead, it is a waste of valuable time. And as they say, time is money. So, every second wasted on ground operations is a loss in aircraft residual value and business opportunities. So, how are airlines ensuring zero downtime without compromising their clients’ safety?

The ins and outs of fleet maintenance

Monaco may not have a runway, but its residents are not short of 24/7 access to top-of-the-art aircraft constantly flying in and out of Nice Côte d’Azur (LFMN) or Cannes-Mandelieu (LFMD) to help them go about their business, whether leisure or professional pursuits. As you can imagine, maintaining these and other types of aircraft requires all hands on deck, which is why maintenance services like Magnetic Enginestands are at the heart of aircraft operations in Monaco. How so?

Well, aircraft operations in Monaco run in the background like a well-oiled machine. The minute that a plane lands, it is put into maintenance, where it undergoes a thorough inspection to determine whether repairs are necessary. When engine repairs, overhauls, or maintenance are necessary, technicians rely on specialised tools, such as engine stands, to handle engines delicately and avoid damage to their exteriors.

By staying ahead of potential issues and resolving them as they occur, the aviation industry in Monaco can provide residents with the luxury of safety while also protecting their valuable assets and eliminating downtime, thus allowing them to travel the world at a moment’s notice.