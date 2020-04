Confinés, mais aux fourneaux avec les chefs étoilés

View this post on Instagram

Put your apron on and discover the recipe of our Chef Christophe Cussac “Les petits farcis”, one of the signature dishes of the Restaurant Joël Robuchon Monte-Carlo. A must-try spring recipe that celebrates the season. Bon appétit!​ Recipe in bio #mymetropolestory #gastronomy #chef #michelinstar #recipe #stayhome #staysafe