Les experts de la Monte-Carlo SBM s’invitent chez vous

View this post on Instagram

What is really being fit ? It’s doing more with less effort. It’s about doing pretty difficult stuffs with out creating stress in your body, without feeling exhausted afterwards. Less breath and less heart beating. Being fit is not about overusing your body and burn it off, it’s the complete opposite it’s about feeling more energized, being stronger and relax at the same time and live longer in a better condition. #yoga #fitness #beingfit #monaco #montecarlo #yogateacher #yogagirl #fitnessgirl #staystrong #keepmoving #moveeveryday #parshvottanasana #mobity #strongback #strongcore #abs #legtraining #instafit #instayoga