Wine, food and mind: Monte-Carlo SBM experts share their secrets

This week, the Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer (SBM) offers up another series of calming activities for you and your family. The SBM has released three interviews with experts in wine tasting, cooking and meditation from which you learn about new activities that you can to try from the comfort of your own home. More suggestions are available on what you can read, see and listen to, a series of recommendations which has grown since the beginning of the lockdown.

A brush with wine tasting

Three experts from the Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer have shared their knowledge so that you can approach wine tasting with complete confidence. Answers to all your questions, like how to choose a bottle, how to serve wine and how to take care of your cellar properly are revealed. To find out more, follow the guides of Patrice Frank, head sommelier at the Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo, Gennaro Iorio, head cellar manager, and Bruno Scavo, head sommelier.

This week in food: Pascal Garrigues, Chef de Cuisine of Monte-Carlo Beach

It’s time to start your garden up, no matter the size of your garden or balcony. Even in this lockdown period, especially in spring, you can get started. Those already blessed with green fingers will confirm that having a vegetable garden is not only relaxing but an excellent way to combat the boredom of confinement. Pascal Garrigues presents his four practical tips for creating a garden. He hasn’t forgotten those who don’t have much space, with advice on how to start your seedlings off from your balcony.

Mindfulness and meditation: meet Marina Bordet, yoga, Pilates and fitness teacher

If you are looking to learn how to appreciate the present and find a sense of fulfilment, this experience is for you. Marina Bordet introduces the joys of meditation.

The practice has many beneficial aspects, regenerating the body and mind, reducing stress and anxiety, promoting restful sleep, improving mood and developing concentration. In some cases, it has even strengthened the immune system. There are plenty of good reasons to start this practice. Bordet, a professor at the Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort, gives you the advice you need to discover and develop this mindfulness.

What to read, to watch and to listen to

Every week the Monte-Carlo SBM team proposes its various recommendations to inject a little more culture into our lives. This week is no exception.

To read: History of Monaco by Thomas Fouilleron

With this detailed history of the Principality, from prehistory to the present day, you can enjoy the Rock without going out.

To watch: Alfred Hitchcock’s films, either The Hand in the Collar or Crime Was Almost Perfect…

To rediscover the films by the man whose muse was Grace Kelly, sit back and enjoy these quintessentially Hitchcockian works.

To watch (with the family!): Madagascar 3

In this film, we can see a chase scene that takes place on the Rock, in the famous tunnel that is no stranger to drivers of the Grand Prix.

To listen to: The SBM Monte Carlo Podcast

It puts you in the Monte-Carlo Beach atmosphere while staying at home.