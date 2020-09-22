











In honour of Monaco Capital of Yachting Experience, which takes place from 20 to 24 September, an exclusive superyacht is harboured at Port Hercule.

To celebrate its arrival, the yacht was splashed by Monaco’s fire brigade – a tradition that every new yacht which enters the harbour has to follow. 68 meters long and equipped with a submarine, the M/Y Ragnar is rather spectacular. Built in 2012 in the Royal Niestern Sander dockyard, it has been revamped by British yacht designers Redman Whiteley Dixon.

Equipped for Artic expeditions

The M/Y Ragnar is not any superyacht. The boat is designed for scientific expeditions and capable of reaching the artic: equipped with an icebreaker and an OCS System (which transmits data collected on the ocean/atmosphere interface), it has a range of 6,000 nautical miles. It can therefore reach very remote areas, regardless of weather conditions. Upon request, the yacht can accommodate amphibious vehicles and even a small submarine.

Monaco Capital of Yachting Experience is a four-day-long series of talks and panels on the sustainability and environmental challenges faced by the yachting industry. The events coincides with Monaco’s Planetary Health Week. Topics discussed range from the economic impact of the pandemic upon the nautical sector, to health measures on board and how the yachting industry can become more sustainable.

Yacht Charter Fleet

Yacht Charter Fleet

Yacht Charter Fleet