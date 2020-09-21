











From 22 to 27 September, Monaco will honour Planet Earth. The six-day-long initiative will be inaugurated by the Monte Carlo Gala for Planetary Health, and many other events will follow. Conferences, film screenings, but also masterclasses are scheduled.

The Monte-Carlo Gala for Planetary Health brings together the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, Monaco’s Yacht Club and the Oceanographic museum, amongst others, to “bring humanity’s and the planet’s health into the spotlight”. The week’s events will focus around different themes, such as science, the arts, fashion and even food, and will all have the aim of raising awareness about planetary health.

Sting is the Gala’s guest of honour

The Monte-Carlo Gala for Planetary Health is one of the highlights of Monaco’s social calendar. It will take place on 24 September, on the terraces of the Opera Garnier. Sting is the guest of honour. In light of the pandemic, the gala will also raise funds for several initiatives run by Monaco’s Red Cross as well as the International Red Cross.

There will be screenings throughout the week. All the events are on an invitation-only basis. On 21 September, Monaco’s Yacht Club will screen the latest film by South African explorer Mike Horn, as well as two films by Jackson Wild: Reef Rescue will be screened on the 22nd and Corona: The Pandemic and the Pangolin on the 26th. The Oceanographic museum will also screen Planète Méditerranée, a documentary by Laurent Ballesta.

The week’s full schedule can be accessed through the Prince Albert of Monaco Foundation website.