











True to form, Covid-19 has spoilt another event in the Principality. The 17th edition of the Top Marques Monaco motor show has been forced to delay by three months.

The supercar show was set to take place from 9 to 13 July. Postponed, the event will now be taking place from 1 to 5 September in Monaco’s conference centre, the Grimaldi Forum. Big names in the motor industry, such as Pagani, Koenigsegg, Apollo, Dallara, McLaren, Ferrari, Aston Martin will all be there. Many other supercar manufacturers from across the world will also be present. Top Marques has become an unmissable event for anyone buying and selling exclusive vehicles.

Not wanting to leave car lovers disappointed, Salim Zeghdar, CEO of Top Marques, was quick to reassure fans that the show will have “many suprises.” However, there is still a long wait ahead. The motor show’s inauguration is at 5pm on 1 September.

“We have worked incredibly hard on our 17th edition over the last few months. We can not wait to welcome you to Top Marques Monaco in September 2021.” Salim Zeghdar, CEO of Top Marques

An ever-adapting industry

The Covid-19 health crisis has undeniably impacted the motor industry. However, car manufacturers have not been hit in the same way as other producers. Recognising this, Salim Zeghdar told us last July, that it is more important than ever to be creative, adapt and try new practises.

As such, a ‘preview’ cocktail evening will follow the inauguration of the show. This is just one of the new features planned for the premier motor event. Classic sports cars from 1950 through to 1990 will also be on display in an unprecedented exhibition. Tickets for this 17th edition of the show will soon be available on the Top Marques website.