











In the wake of AS Monaco qualifying for the Champions League, having finished a brilliant season in third place, Oleg Petrov and Paul Mitchell reviewed the team’s success during a press conference.

Oleg Petrov (Vice President of AS Monaco):

“It was a very stressful end to the league campaign with a narrow difference in points. Historically, this season has been exceptional. I think statistically we are the best team in the French league, and one of the best teams across the European Big 5 leagues in 2021.

Next season the goal is to be on the podium. We will fight very hard to reach the top spot. It is very clear and the President is very ambitious. We will also work very hard not only to play in the Champions League, but to show that we are capable of impressing. For this summer, sales are not our priority. We have a lot of talents that need to develop even more.”

Paul Mitchel (Sporting Director of AS Monaco):

We announced a clear strategy at the start of the season. The aim was to bring AS Monaco back into European competition. This does not fundamentally change our plan and our vision which looks forward, over 3 or 4 years. We’ve been working with Niko on the pre-season schedule and on transfer opportunities over the last few weeks.

I will work very hard to improve the team. My family won’t see me much this summer (smiles). Aurélien (Tchouaméni) and Benoît (Badiashile)? These are two young players with a lot of potential. If a club wants to buy them off us they’ll have to make a very convincing case. As for Stevan (Jovetic), we want to thank him for his efforts this season, and in all previous ones too. We wish him the best of luck with the rest of his career.”