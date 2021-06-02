











As Monaco celebrated Mother’s Day over the weekend, Princess Stéphanie visited the maternity ward at the Princess Grace Hospital on Monday 31 May.

© Photo : Frédéric Nebinger / Prince’s Palace

As well as celebrating new mothers, she also gifted baby clothes to their newborns. It was thanks to the Monaco Red Cross that this visit was organised.

© Photo : Frédéric Nebinger / Prince’s Palace

Benoîte de Sevelinges, Director of the hospital, accompanied Princess Stéphanie and showed her around the maternity ward. During her visit, Frédéric Platini, Secretary-General of the Monaco Red Cross and Doctor Bruno Carbonne, head of the maternity ward, as well as Doctor Philippe Brunner, head of radiology, were all present.

© Photo : Frédéric Nebinger / Prince’s Palace