











For travellers, the long-awaited return to normality is finally here.

Coming all the way from Dubai, an Emirates flight was the first to touch down on the runway last Friday. As temperatures soared, the plane received a very warm welcome to Nice airport, becoming the first long-haul flight to land there in 15 months. From now on, Emirates will make this journey four times a week.

Another highly anticipated route is back open for bookings too. Travel to and from New York is once again possible with passengers able to choose from four different flights per week. As well as this, tickets to Lebanon, Israel, several destinations in Northwest Africa and many European countries are also available.

Partial reopening of terminal 1

As airlines prepare to welcome more passengers onboard, part of terminal 1 will temporarily reopen until the 7 September. Airport staff fear that this influx of travellers, coupled with the ongoing Covid restrictions, will make for a very busy period, so this reopening will hopefully reduce congestion. Added to this, some shops and restaurants in the terminal will also reopen their doors and finally serve passengers again.

