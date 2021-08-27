











This is a major new sponsor for the club of the Rock.

The Monegasque club signed a contract with Asian sports betting platform AYX last month. The club launched its new RISE.RISK.REPEAT brand last May and is now expanding its partnerships by signing with whoever will become AS Monaco’s official regional partner in Asia for the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 seasons.

A desire to expand for AS Monaco

AS Monaco’s objective is to conquer the Asian public. This will be done with AYX which promises to give more visibility to AS Monaco. The Asian platform will feature the club on its digital platforms and social networks. In a statement, Oleg Petrov, vice-president of the club, said: “In Asia, AS Monaco already has more than one million followers on the club’s various official accounts. […] AYX is a perfect fit and we are convinced that this partnership will allow us to continue to grow in Asia and develop innovative solutions together.”

