











This weekend saw the 5th Monte-Carlo E-Rally, organised by the Automobile Club de Monaco. A remarkable edition, which was won by Frédéric Lansiaux and Nicolas Buhot in a Volkswagen ID4.

It was a French duo that was crowned in the Principality. Consistent throughout the race, despite not winning any of the regularity stages, Frédéric Lansiaux and Nicolas Buhot (Volkswagen ID4) claimed one of their most impressive victories.

The Monte-Carlo is legendary! Frédéric Lansiaux

Second overall on the eve of the last stage, the Lansiaux-Buhot duo displayed great accuracy to win ahead of titleholder Frédéric Ozon and Gérald Seiler in their Tesla Model 3. The eBorn network crew in the Renault ZOÉ, Michel Chabran / Eric Mallen, took third place.

A hard-fought race in stunning landscapes

“The Monte-Carlo is legendary, for me it’s the holy grail of motorsports”, Frédéric Lansiaux admitted after his victory, adding his name for the first time to the list of winners of the 100% electric and hydrogen version of the Monte-Carlo Rally.

“It was a great rally, even though it was difficult to win. We went through some fabulous areas,” he added.

As for Nicolas Buhot, he could not disguise his happiness at having won this iconic event alongside a driver that he describes as “very accomplished”. Although he was concentrating on his notes, the co-driver still got the chance to look up a few times to admire the scenery. “The roads were beautiful, it was stunning”. An unforgettable memory for the French duo.