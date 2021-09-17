











The Automobile Club de Monaco has revealed the calendar for the 2022 season, with many legendary events on the programme.

Motor sport lovers are about to experience another exciting season on the Rock. With no less than seven events scheduled this year, the Automobile Club de Monaco (ACM) has put together a rich programme to delight its enthusiasts.

In addition to the traditional Monte Carlo Rally (17-23 January 2022), 95% of whose route has been changed from last year and which for the first time since 2014 will be refocused in the Principality rather than in Gap, six other races will be included in the ACM calendar.

The ACM 2022 calendar

Monte Carlo Rally: 17-23 January 2022

Monte Carlo Historic Rally: 27 January-2 February 2022

Monte-Carlo Classic Rally: 31 January-2 February 2022

Monaco E-Prix: 30 April 2022

Monaco Historic Grand Prix: 13-15 May 2022

Monaco F1 Grand Prix: 26-29 May 2022

Monte-Carlo E-Rally: 19-23 October 2022

The Monaco E-Prix will be back on the calendar this year (30 April 2022), as will the inevitable Monaco Historic Grand Prix (13-15 May 2022) and the legendary Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix (26-29 May 2022), for which tickets are due to open soon.

At the beginning of the year, in a month dedicated to asphalt, with snow perhaps also making an appearance on the roads of the hinterland, the Monte Carlo Historic Rally (27 January-2 February 2022) and the Monte Carlo Classic Rally (31 January-2 February 2022) will also be on the programme. This is an opportunity to see legendary models drive along the roads of Monte Carlo. The Monte-Carlo E-Rally (19-23 October 2022) will close what promises to be another exciting season.

