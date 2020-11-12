











As the second coronavirus wave continues, Monaco’s Automobile Club has embraced the many possibilities offered by virtual reality .

Covid-19 has forced all sectors to embrace the many possibilities of technology. Monaco’s Automobile club now joins the many businesses that have offered their clients – or in this case their members – a virtual sneak-peak into their world.

The virtual visit has been produced by Virtual Reality International. Clients can experience three different spaces: the restaurant, the souvenir shop, and the ticket shop. It is also possible to purchase products directly through the virtual visit.

VISIT THE AUTOMOBILE CLUB: Virtual tour

A question of flexibility

Since the beginning of the pandemic, many new virtual trends have emerged. For a lot of businesses, technology has been a life-saving way of keeping a link with customers and ensuring sales even during times of lockdown. In an effort to continue a relationship with clients, some businesses have also turned to virtual reality.

