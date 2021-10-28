











The Princess announced the death of her chihuahua on Tuesday, October 26, on her Instagram account.

The Princess is still in South Africa following her last operation, She published a photo on her Instagram account on Tuesday, saying that the chihuahua had been run over and killed the previous day.

The photo’s sad caption read: “My little angel died last night, she was run over. I will miss you so much, Rest in peace. ” The Princess did not give details of where the animal was at the time of the accident, but she received many messages of support from her followers.

A painful loss, while the former swimmer is still separated from her children and her husband because of the ENT infection that has prevented her from returning to Monaco since May.